Latin American nations report more COVID-19 cases, deaths

BRAZIL

A total of 739 people lost their lives to the novel coronavirus in Brazil over the past 24 hours, bringing the tally to 513,474, according to figures from the country's Health Ministry.

With 33,704 new cases registered nationwide, the number of infections rose to over 18.42 million, the third-highest in the world after the US and India.

Sao Paulo stands as the region most affected by the outbreak, with a total of 3.6 million cases and 126,050 deaths.

There have been over 16.61 million recoveries in Brazil, the most populous South American nation.



MEXICO

Mexico's Health Ministry data showed that 43 people died of COVID-19 over the past day, bringing the death toll to 232,564. A total of 2,384 new cases pushed the total number of infections to over 2.5 million.

Over 1.99 million people have recovered so far, according to the data.



ARGENTINA

In Argentina, 251 more people lost their lives to the virus over the past day, bringing the death toll to 92,568, according to the Health Ministry.

Some 12,105 more people tested positive for the virus, bringing the country's tally to over 4.4 million.



COLOMBIA

Colombia's Health Ministry reported a total of 664 new fatalities over the past day, raising the country's virus death toll to 104,678. The total number of cases exceeded 4.1 million, with 32,376 new infections in the country, while the number of recoveries stood at over 3.8 million.



PERU

Peru's Health Ministry registered 110 new deaths and 2,795 infections over the past 24 hours.

The total number of cases rose to 2.4 million, while deaths hit 191,584 and recoveries over 2.1 million.



CHILE

Over the past day, Chile reported 135 deaths related to COVID-19, bringing the death toll to 32,298, according to the country's Health Ministry. The number of infections rose by 4,488, exceeding 1.54 million, with total recoveries reaching 1.48 million.



ECUADOR

Ecuador reported 971 infections over the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of cases to 454,336. The death toll in the country has reached 21,523, with 38 additions over the past day, the Health Ministry said, adding that the total number of recoveries had risen to 423,688.



BOLIVIA

Bolivia's Health Ministry reported 30 deaths due to the virus and 922 cases over the past day.

The total number of coronavirus cases has reached 433,935, while the death toll registered at 16,581. A total of 354,569 people have recovered from the virus.



PARAGUAY

According to data from Paraguay's Health Ministry, a total of 152 people died due to the coronavirus in the last 24 hours, taking the death toll to 12,517.

The country reported 1,487 new cases, raising total infections to 418,330, while recoveries reached 362,703.



URUGUAY

Uruguay's Health Ministry registered a total of 20 deaths due to the virus over the past day, raising the death toll to 5,494.

The country reported 1,027 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number to 365,866, according to official data.