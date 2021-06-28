INDIAS DAILY COVID DEATHS FALL BELOW 1,000

India registered 979 COVID-19 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to official figures released Monday.

The Health Ministry said 46,148 new cases were also recorded, taking the country's total to 30.2 million, while the death toll now stands at 396,730.

Meanwhile, as of Sunday night, the ministry said that vaccination coverage in the country had exceeded 320 million doses.

"India achieves another milestone in COVID-19 vaccination and overtakes USA in total number of COVID vaccine doses administered," a ministry statement said.

It added that India's active caseload has declined to 572,994.

After witnessing an exponential rise in the number of cases during the second wave of the pandemic in May, most of the country is now registering a decline in new cases and deaths.

For over 20 days, India has been reporting less than 100,000 new cases.

The authorities are also now allowing more activities to resume.