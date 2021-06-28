Death toll from Florida building collapse rises to 10

The number of people killed from last week's partial collapse of a Florida condominium building rose to 10 on Monday as search and rescue squads found another body in the sprawling debris field.

Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava told reporters that 151 people remain missing with 135 others accounted for following Thursday's early-morning collapse of the Champlain Towers South in Surfside, Florida.

"The search and rescue operation continues," Cava said. "There's going to be a thorough and full investigation of what led to this tragic event."