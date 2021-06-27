Death toll from US building collapse rises to 5: Mayor

Another body was found Saturday in the rubble of a collapsed building in the US state of Florida, bringing the death toll to five, according to officials.

"Today our search and rescue teams found another body in the rubble," Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava told reporters. "And as well our search has revealed some human remains."

She said the process of identifying victims is "very difficult" and that authorities will rely on DNA testing by gathering samples from the family members.

"This allows us to do rapid DNA testing on-site for bodies that we find," said Cava.

The 12-story condominium building partially collapsed early Thursday in Surfside, a town in Miami-Dade County.

There are now 130 people accounted for but the fate of 156 remain unknown.

"Our top priority continues to be search and rescue and saving any lives that we can," she added.

A total of 135 firefighters are assisting in the search and rescue operation.