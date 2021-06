Turkey's foreign minister is set to attend an Italy meeting of an international coalition against Daesh/ISIS terrorist group on Monday.

"Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu, Minister of Foreign Affairs will participate in the Ministerial Meeting of the Global Coalition to Defeat DAESH which will be held in Rome on 28 June 2021, co-hosted by Italy and the US," said a Turkish Foreign Ministry statement.

Turkey's top diplomat will also attend a ministerial meeting on Syria on the same day, the statement noted.