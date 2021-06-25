News World UNICEF: pandemic destroys future for many African children

The lives of more and more children in Africa are being impacted by a third wave of coronavirus infections sweeping the continent, according to the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) on Friday.



UNICEF found that many children in sub-Saharan Africa are suffering from stress, increasing domestic abuse, social isolation and educational setbacks on top of losing their relatives due to the pandemic.



"Covid-19 has meant a devastating blow to education. For instance, UNICEF estimates 9 million children in Eastern and Southern Africa never returned as schools started opening," said spokesperson James Elder.



Since the beginning of the year, 50 million people living in sub-Saharan Africa have fallen into extreme poverty, he added.



Coronavirus infection rates are currently surging on the continent.



In Namibia, the country reporting Africa's highest death rate last week, the health infrastructure is on the verge of collapse, UNICEF warned. The same holds for the Democratic Republic of Congo and South Africa, where the greater Pretoria and Johannesburg area is nearing 11,000 daily new infections.



Meanwhile, the number of infections in Uganda increased by 2,800 per cent between March and June, according to UNICEF. "The availability of oxygen in Uganda [has] become a life or death situation," Elder said.



According to UNICEF estimates, Africa only accounts for 1.5 per cent of coronavirus vaccine doses administered worldwide.



About 5.3 million Africans have been infected with Covid-19 so far, while some 140,000 people have died, according to official estimates.



