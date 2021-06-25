Turkish Cypriot leader Ersin Tatar calls on EU leaders to 'see realities' of Cyprus

Turkish Cypriot President Ersin Tatar called on EU leaders on Friday to "see the realities" on the island.

"I once again call on them (EU leaders) to see the realities of Cyprus," Tatar told reporters following a meeting with UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres in Brussels.

Tatar's remarks came after Ursula von der Leyen, president of the European Commission, said after a two-day EU leaders' summit that the bloc opposed to a two-state solution on the island.

The two-state solution was proposed and backed by Turkey and the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC).









