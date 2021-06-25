Turkey ratifies separate agreements with Qatar and Niger

The Turkish government has ratified separate agreements with Qatar and Niger, according to the Official Gazette on Friday.

Signed on March 2, 2021, the protocol with Qatar on training and cooperation in the field of military health, as well as the agreement with Niger, signed on Aug. 15, 2019, concerning abolition of visas for holders of diplomatic, service and special passports have been ratified, the Official Gazette said.

The deal with Qatar aims to establish cooperation in the field of military health and also covering the exchange of personnel, material, equipment, information and experience in various education fields such as medicine, dentistry, pharmacy.

Cooperation also includes training prior to the mission, mission-oriented courses and on-the-job training in the field of health, panels, congresses, seminars, symposiums, joint projects.

The agreement also aims to organize joint exercises in health and visits to units, headquarters, hospitals and institutions.

As part of trainings, Turkey and Qatar will be able to send military students and personnel, for the purpose of training in accordance with the legislation and the capabilities of the host country.

Signed on Aug. 15, 2019, the agreement between Niger and Turkey aims to facilitate travels of citizens of both countries holding diplomatic, service and special passports.