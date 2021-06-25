Three killed in stabbings in German town of Wuerzburg

 Contact Us
Several people were killed and others injured on Friday in a knife attack in the German city of Wuerzburg, police said. "The attacker was overpowered after the police used firearms. There are several injured as well as fatalities," said police on Twitter.

Published June 25,2021
Three people were killed and six wounded in a stabbing attack in the German town of Wuerzburg on Friday, Bild newspaper reported, adding police had stopped the suspected perpetrator with a shot to the leg.

Police said they had arrested a suspect after a "major operation" in which parts of the city centre were sealed off.

"We have arrested a suspect," Lower Franconia police said on Twitter. "There are no indications of a second suspect. There is NO danger to the population."

Wuerzburg is a city of some 130,000 people south-east of Frankfurt.