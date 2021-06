Turkey's Erdoğan receives credentials of 3 new envoys

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan received new ambassadors of Nigeria, Rwanda and Gambia on Wednesday.

Nigerian Ambassador Ismail Abba Yusuf, Rwandan Ambassador Fidelis Ntampaka Mironko and Gambian Ambassador Sering Modou Njie separately presented their letters of credentials to Erdogan at the presidential complex in the capital Ankara.

Souvenir photos were taken after the letters were presented.