Russian defence chief blames US, NATO for stoking tensions

"The world is massively gearing up for a new confrontation that is much more dangerous than the one during the Cold War," Shoigu told the new Moscow Conference on International Security (MCIS) on Wednesday.



In the Cold War, the NATO states led by the US and the communist power bloc led by the Soviet Union faced each other as enemies. Today, the US and Russia remain the two largest nuclear powers.



At the conference of defence and security experts in Moscow, intelligence and military officials lamented an increase in global tensions.



The head of Russia's GRU military intelligence agency, Igor Kostyukov, said the US was now building a NATO-like structure in the Asia-Pacific, which was also directed against China.



The chief of the Russian General Staff, Valery Gerasimov, criticized the US for finding more and more new sites for its missile defence system. Russia sees its security threatened by the installations.



Gerasimov warned of a new arms race fuelled by the missile defence system, which he said was destabilizing for world security.



Gerasimov also warned of a dangerous approach of British and US warships to Russian borders. He said there had been several such incidents in which Russia's state borders had been violated.



The chief of general staff's statement at the conference came even before the Russian side announced that a Russian fighter jet had dropped bombs in the Black Sea and a ship of the Black Sea Fleet had fired warning shots.



According to the Defence Ministry in Moscow, a British ship had entered Russian territory and then turned away after warning fire. Britain denied this account.











