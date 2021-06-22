Scotland delays easing of virus restrictions to July 19

Scotland will move to Level 0 on July 19 as part of Scottish Government plans to lift coronavirus restrictions, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has announced.



Sturgeon said:"Assuming we are meeting the revised strategic aim, we hope that all parts of Scotland, not currently in that level, can move to Level 0 on 19 July.



"That means, for example, that the limits for household gatherings indoors will increase from that date, and up to 200 people will be able to attend weddings and funerals.



"We also hope - assuming the data supports this - that the general indoor physical distancing requirement can be reduced from 2 metres to 1 metre.



"And we hope, from that date, to lift the outdoor requirement to physically distance.



"In addition - in recognition of the reduced risk of outdoor transmission and therefore the desire to encourage people to stay outdoors as much as possible - we hope that limits on informal outdoor social gatherings, in private gardens for example, will also be removed at this stage.''



