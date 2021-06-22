News World Quake hits south-east of Aegean Sea - no damage reported

Quake hits south-east of Aegean Sea - no damage reported

DPA WORLD Published June 22,2021 Subscribe

A 5.7-magnitude earthquake shook the Greek Dodecanese Islands in the south-east of the Aegean Sea on Tuesday, Greece's Institute of Thermodynamics said.



The epicentre of the quake was some 60 kilometres south of the island of Kos, the institute and the US Geological Service (USGS) reported.



Numerous residents of the region were woken up by the tremor, which occurred at 12:14 am (2214 GMT Monday), Greek state television ERT said.



The quake was felt throughout the southern Aegean, including Kos, Rhodes and Crete. There were no reports of damage or casualties, ERT reported.









