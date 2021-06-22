Over 60,000 fans allowed at Wembley for EURO 2020 semifinals, final

London's Wembley Stadium will host more than 60,000 spectators for the EURO 2020 semifinals and final, UEFA announced on Tuesday.

"More than 60,000 fans will be permitted at the UEFA EURO 2020 semi-finals and final at Wembley Stadium following an announcement by the UK government, increasing attendance to 75% of capacity for each game," UEFA said in a statement.

Strict entry requirements will include having a negative coronavirus test result or proof of full vaccination -- two doses received, 14 days before the fixture in question -- UEFA added.

The EURO 2020 semifinals will be played on July 6-7, with the final on July 11.