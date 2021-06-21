UN rights chief 'deeply disturbed' by Tigray violations

The U.N. rights chief said on Monday she was "deeply disturbed" by continued reports of rights violations in Tigray, Ethiopia, including executions of civilians, sexual violence against children and forced displacement.

In remarks to open a three-week session of the U.N. Human Rights Council in Geneva, Michelle Bachelet said she expected an ongoing probe into abuses there to conclude in August and be made public.

She also referred to "credible reports" that Eritrean soldiers remain in the Tigray region and continue to perpetrate violations of human rights and humanitarian law despite a pledge earlier this month to leave soon.







