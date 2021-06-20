Turkish Red Crescent continues to lend helping hand to those under temporary protection

The Turkish Red Crescent continues to support those who are under the status of people under temporary protection in Turkey and across the world.

For World Refugee Day on June 20, the Turkish charity released a statement on the situation of those under temporary protection who have to migrate from their homes and take shelter in different countries for various reasons.

The state-run aid group has reached 1.7 million people who took refuge in Turkey through 16 active community centers and 521 personnel in different cities, it said.

Despite the coronavirus pandemic, the number of people fleeing wars, violence, persecution and human rights violations rose to 82.4 million in 2020, according to the statement that cited a recent annual report by the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR).

The Turkish Red Crescent assisted nearly 4 million people in Turkey in several areas through support and compliance programs.

A total of 56,920 truckloads of humanitarian aid worth nearly 3.5 billion Turkish lira ($409,000), were delivered from 14 border points to those in need as part of a "Border Aid Operation" launched in 2012, it said.

Through cross-border aid, the Turkish Red Crescent aims to reduce the effects of humanitarian crises and improve living conditions, it added.



