Turkey, Afghanistan, Iran hold trilateral meeting on sidelines of Antalya Diplomacy Forum

A trilateral meeting between the foreign ministers of Turkey, Iran and Afghanistan was held in Antalya, Turkey on Sunday.

"Started last day of Antalya Diplomacy Forum with a trilateral meeting with Javad Zarif and Haneef Atmar," Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu tweeted.

Afghan Foreign Minister Haneef Atmar described the meeting as "first & very successful." In a tweet, he termed it a "crucial mechanism" to coordinate combined efforts for peace, security, counter-terrorism, and economic cooperation.

Separately, Çavuşoğlu also met the foreign ministers of Pakistan, Guinea Bissau and Nigeria, among other leaders.

The three-day Antalya Diplomacy Forum brought together political leaders, diplomats, opinion makers and academics. Anadolu Agency was a global communication partner.

Speaking at the closing speech of the high-level event, Çavuşoğlu said it was one of the first and biggest international events during the coronavirus pandemic.

Topics ranging from the Balkans, the future of Europe, trans-Atlantic relations, refugees and migrants, and the threat of terrorism were discussed and debated.