Pope Francis calls for compassion for refugees

"Let us open our hearts to the refugees," Pope Francis told the faithful gathered in St Peter's Square on Sunday. He also called for peace in Myanmar, beset by violence since the February 1 military coup.

Published June 20,2021

Anyone could find themselves in a difficult situation such as those faced by refugees who take to boats to flee to other countries, the pope said on World Refugee Day.



There are many moments in life when hope fades and people feel desperate, he said during his midday prayer at the window of the Apostolic Palace.



"Let us open our hearts to the refugees," Francis told the faithful gathered in St Peter's Square.



He also called for peace in Myanmar, beset by violence since the February 1 military coup.









