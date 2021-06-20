Over 2.62B coronavirus vaccine shots given worldwide

Over 2.62 billion doses of coronavirus vaccines have been given worldwide so far, figures compiled by Our World in Data, a tracking website, showed on Sunday.

China leads the global count with over 1.1 billion jabs, followed by the US with 317.17 million.

India has administered 276.69 million shots, Brazil 86.47 million, the UK 73.76 million, Germany 65.74 million, France 47.71 million, and Italy 45.57 million.

Turkey ranks ninth on the list with over 41.34 million doses given, followed by Mexico, Spain, Indonesia, and Russia.

The country with the most doses administered by population is the United Arab Emirates, with 144.89 doses per 100 people.

Most COVID-19 vaccines are administered in two doses, so the number of shots given is not the same as the number of individuals fully vaccinated.

Since December 2019, the pandemic has claimed over 3.86 million lives in 192 countries and regions, with more than 178.27 million cases reported worldwide, according to the US-based Johns Hopkins University.

The US, India, and Brazil remain the worst-hit countries.