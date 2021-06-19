Top Turkish, EU officials discuss regional, global developments

 Contact Us
Published June 19,2021
Turkey's presidential spokesman Ibrahim Kalın met on Saturday Bjoern Seibert, head of the Cabinet of the European Commission president.

In the meeting at the Dolmabahçe Palace in Istanbul, Kalın and Seibert discussed Turkey-EU relations, Turkey's accession process to the EU, customs union, cooperation in migration-related issues, Cyprus, Libya, Syria and Afghanistan, according to diplomatic sources.

Turkey's expectations regarding renewal of the current migration deal, and the customs union between Turkey and the bloc were also on the table.

Kalın and Sibert agreed to continue diplomatic cooperation to ensure peace and stability in regional hotspots including Syria, Libya, and Afghanistan.

Ambassador Nikolaus Meyer-Landrut, head of the EU delegation to Turkey, was also present in the meeting.