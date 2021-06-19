PAKISTANI PREMIER GREETS IRANS RAISI OVER LANDMARK ELECTION WIN

Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday congratulated Ebrahim Raisi, Iran's president-elect, over his "landmark" victory.

"Congratulations to Excellency brother Ibrahim Raisi @raisi_com on his landmark victory in the Islamic Republic of Iran's 13th Presidential elections," Khan tweeted. "Look forward to working with him for further strengthening of our fraternal ties and for regional peace, progress and prosperity."

The ultra-conservative judiciary chief garnered 17.92 million votes in Friday's election, defeating his three rivals in a landslide victory.

Voter turnout, according to the Interior Ministry, was 48.8%, the lowest in the country's history.