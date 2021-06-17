Erdoğan meets top officials from Balkan countries

Turkey's president on Thursday met with high-level officials from four Balkan countries in the Mediterranean resort city of Antalya.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan is in southern Turkey to attend a South-East European Cooperation Process (SEECP) summit and the Antalya Diplomatic Forum.

The closed-door, separate meetings with Serbian Prime Minister Ana Brnabic and Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic lasted for about 45 minutes each.

Later in the day, Erdoğan also met with his North Macedonian counterpart Stevo Pendarovski. The closed-door meeting lasted for around 40 minutes.

The Turkish leader held another closed-door meeting with the three members of the Presidential Council of Bosnia and Herzegovina.



