Daesh/ISIS terror suspect nabbed in northwestern Turkey

Turkish security forces on Thursday arrested a person with suspected links to the Deash/ISIS terror group in the country's Kırklareli province, a security source said.

The suspect is a Syrian national and identified only by the initials A.F. He was arrested as part of an investigation carried out by the Chief Public Prosecutor's Office in Turkey's central Nigde province.

In 2013, Turkey became one of the first countries to declare Daesh/ISIS a terrorist group.

The country has since been attacked by the terror group multiple times, with over 300 people killed and hundreds more injured in at least 10 suicide bombings, seven bomb attacks, and four armed assaults.

In response, Turkey launched anti-terror operations at home and abroad to prevent further attacks.