BIDEN MEETS PUTIN TO CAP OFF WHITE HOUSES FOREIGN RELATIONS RESET

With relations between their countries at a low point, US President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin are to meet on Wednesday to discuss "red lines" as well as common interests as Washington looks to reset relations abroad in the post-Trump era.



The highly anticipated meeting in Geneva will kick off in the afternoon and last four to five hours, according to both sides.



The Kremlin and the White House have tried to dampen expectations of the meeting, however, and both leaders will appear in front of the cameras separately after the meeting, during which no joint meal is planned.



The meeting comes at the end of