Yemen needs 'inclusive political settlement,' says envoy

An "inclusive political settlement" is required to end cycles of violence in Yemen, UN envoy to Yemen Martin Griffiths said Tuesday.

Griffiths told the UN Security Council that political partnership, accountable governance, sovereignty, economic and social justice and equal citizenship are the guiding principles for a settlement.

"A political settlement will need to reflect the interests of diverse conflict parties. It must guarantee the interests and rights of those most affected by the conflict, and not only those who perpetuate and lead in the conflict," said Griffiths.

He noted armed and political actors have multiplied and foreign interference has grown, not diminished, saying that what was possible in terms of conflict resolution years ago is not possible today.

"Time is not on Yemen's side," he added.

Yemen has been beset by violence and chaos since 2014, when Iran-aligned Houthi rebels overran much of the country, including the capital, Sana'a.

The crisis escalated in 2015 when a Saudi-led coalition launched a devastating air campaign aimed at rolling back Houthi territorial gains.

According to the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, the conflict has claimed more than 233,000 lives.