Turkey opens vocational training center for Afghan women

Turkey's state-run aid agency, TIKA, on Tuesday launched a vocational training center for women in sewing and dress design in western Afghanistan.

The center, which is owned by the Herat Chamber of Commerce and Industry for Women and is located on its premises, has been renovated, and necessary equipment for the vocational courses has been installed, according to the Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA).

After completing the tailoring and designing courses at the center, many women will be able to find work, allowing them to contribute to themselves, their families, and society, the TIKA's Herat office said in a statement.

These women will be able to tailor and design garments, as well as produce uniforms for different institutions and government organizations.

Since Dec. 25, 1991, TIKA has carried out the task of being a cooperating mechanism for the state institutions and organizations, universities, non-profit organizations, and the private sector. In addition, it has functioned as a platform for these actors to come together and recorded the development aid carried out by Turkey.





