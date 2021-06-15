Turkey condemns suicide blast at Somalia military training center

Turkey on Tuesday "strongly" condemned the deadly blast in Somalia which left at least 20 people dead.

"We strongly condemn the heinous terrorist attack targeting the Somali National Army troops today (15 June) in Mogadishu," a statement by Foreign Ministry said.

Turkey also conveyed its "sincere condolences to the friendly and brotherly government and people of Somalia," and wished "Allah's mercy upon those who lost their lives in the attack and speedy recovery to the wounded."

"Turkey will continue with determination to stand by the government and people of Somalia in their fight against terrorism," the ministry added.

At least 20 people, including military trainees and civilians, were killed and more than 20 others were injured in a suicide blast at a military training camp in Somalia, according to local authorities.

Somali-based al-Qaeda affiliated terrorist group al-Shabaab claimed responsibility for the attack, saying one of its suicide units struck the army camp, killing over 40 soldiers and wounding 50 others.

The group has been behind similar strikes in the horn of Africa country that have targeted civilians, government officials and military sites.