Pakistan records lowest daily COVID-19 cases since February

Pakistan's daily coronavirus tally continued to drop with the country recording 1,019 new cases over the past 24 hours, the lowest single-day figure since February, the Health Ministry said on Monday.

The South Asian country registered 958 cases on Feb.15.

With the new cases, the total number of infections in the country reached 942,189, with 41,726 active cases, the data showed.

Some, 878,740 people have recovered so far.

The number of daily fatalities from the virus has also declined in the past few weeks, with 34 deaths reported over the past 24 hours, pushing the toll to 21,723 since March 2020.

The government, earlier this month, lifted several lockdown curbs, allowing schools, restaurants, beaches and hair salons to reopen.

However, classes below ninth grade will remain suspended until further orders.

In Pakistan, a country of 207 million population, more than 8.13 million people have gotten their first doses, while more than 2.8 million have been fully vaccinated, according to Our World in Data, a tracking website.

The government plans to vaccinate 70 million people by the end of this year.