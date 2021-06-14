Indonesia reports 28 cases of Delta variant

Indonesia on Monday reported 28 cases of the Delta variant which originated in India.

The cases were found through genome sequencing of 34 specimens by the Gadjah Mada University laboratory, according to the Health Ministry.

Siti Nadia Tarmizi, director of the Direct Infectious Diseases Prevention and Control unit at the ministry, told Anadolu Agency the government will take measures to stem the fast-spreading variant.

"We are also carrying out mass testing so that we can quickly separate the sick from the healthy," said Tarmizi.

Kudus, a regency in Central Java province, has seen a spike in coronavirus cases after the Eid al-Fitr holiday in May, according to official data.

The local government has imposed a "seven days at home" policy in response to the surge in COVID-19 infections that have killed 53,116 people nationwide.

Kudus Regent Muhammad Hartopo called on the government offices, private sectors and schools to enforce the shift system under the policy which takes effect from June 14.

The Delta variant was first detected in October last year. The World Health Organization has termed it a "variant of concern".