American father and son admit to Tokyo court they helped Carlos Ghosn flee Japan

An American father-son duo accused of orchestrating former Nissan chief 's audacious escape from admitted their role Monday as they made their first appearance before a Tokyo court.

Published June 14,2021
An American father and son on Monday in a Tokyo court admitted to charges they illegally helped former Nissan Motor Co Ltd Chairman Carlos Ghosn flee Japan at the end of 2019 hidden in a box and on a private jet, Kyodo newswire reported.

Army Special Forces veteran Michael Taylor and his son Peter were appearing in a Japanese court for the first time after the United States extradited them in March.

They are being held at the same jail in Tokyo where Ghosn was detained, and face up to three years in prison.