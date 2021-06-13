Nearly 2.34B coronavirus vaccine shots given worldwide

Nearly 2.34 billion doses of coronavirus vaccines have been given worldwide so far, figures compiled by Our World in Data, a tracking website, showed on Sunday.

China leads the global count with over 878.52 million jabs, followed by the US with 308.11 million.

India has administered 253.19 million shots, Brazil 76.76 million, the UK 70.74 million, Germany 60.10 million, France 43.80 million, Italy 41.81 million, and Mexico 36.98 million.

Turkey ranks 10th on the list with over 33.53 million doses given, followed by Russia, Spain, and Indonesia.

The country with the most doses administered by population is the East African island nation of Seychelles, with 139.51 doses per 100 people.

Most COVID-19 vaccines are administered in two doses, so the number of shots given is not the same as the number of individuals fully vaccinated.

Since December 2019, the pandemic has claimed over 3.79 million lives in 192 countries and regions, with more than 175.72 million cases reported worldwide, according to the US Johns Hopkins University.

The US, India, and Brazil remain the worst-hit countries.