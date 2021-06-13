India records lowest single-day COVID-19 cases in last 71 days

India reported 80,834 new coronavirus cases over the last 24 hours, its lowest daily rise in the last 71 days, the country's Health Ministry said on Sunday.

The country also reported 3,303 fatalities over the last day.

The total number of confirmed infections has now reached 29.4 million and deaths toll stands at 370,384 in the country.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research, 370 million samples have been tested for COVID-19 so far. Of these, 1.9 million samples were tested on Saturday alone.

The active caseload has now declined to over 1.02 million, while the weekly positivity rate has dropped to 4.72%, the data showed.

India has administered over 253 million vaccine doses, according to the ministry, with 204 million people have gotten their first doses, while over 48 million have been fully vaccinated.

India has the second-highest coronavirus cases in the world after the US. The country stands third behind the US and Brazil in terms of deaths.