Turkish charity distributes meat among 3,800+ families in Mogadishu

The Turkish Red Crescent on Saturday distributed meat among needy families in Somalia's capital Mogadishu, an official of the charity group said.

Orhan Kokcu, head of the Turkish Red Crescent in Somalia, told Anadolu Agency that the aid group slaughtered over 215 cattle and distributed the meat among 3,872 families in Mogadishu, adding that each aid package contained five to six kilograms (11-13 pounds) of meat.

He said the charity will continue to distribute aid in Somalia ahead of the Muslim festival of Eid al-Adha, set for late July.

The Turkish Red Crescent has been one of the leading aid groups in Somalia over the last 10 years. It also supports orphans throughout the Horn of Africa country.