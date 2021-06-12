India registers 4,002 new coronavirus deaths

India recorded more than 4,000 new coronavirus deaths on Saturday, according to the Health Ministry.

It said 4,002 deaths were registered, taking the total to 367,081.

The country also saw 84,332 new cases in the last 24 hours, it lowest in 70 days. Infections now stand at 29.3 million.

India announced on June 10 a total of 6,148 deaths -- the highest number of fatalities in a single day since the start of the pandemic. Health officials, however, said the spike was because of northern Bihar state revising its death toll.

A statement late Friday said the number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered reached 249,316,572.

India has the second-highest number of infections in the world after the US.

It is third behind only the US and Brazil in fatalities.