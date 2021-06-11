Turkish army ‘neutralizes’ 2 more PKK terrorists in northern region of Iraq

Turkish forces "neutralized" two more PKK terrorists in northern Iraq, the National Defense Ministry said on Friday.

The terrorists were neutralized as part of ongoing Operation Pençe-Yıldırım, the ministry said on Twitter.

It also noted that Turkey's military operations targeting terrorist hideouts are continuing with no letup.

Turkish authorities use the word "neutralize" to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

Turkey launched the Pençe-Şimşek and Pençe-Yıldırım operations on April 23 in northern Iraq's Metina and Avasin-Basyan regions.

The PKK terror group often hides out in northern Iraq, just across Turkey's southern border, to plot terror attacks in Turkey.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK-listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US, and the EU-has been responsible for the deaths of at least 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.