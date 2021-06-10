Moderna files for adolescent coronavirus vaccine use in US

Moderna announced Thursday it has filed for emergency use authorization for its coronavirus vaccine for adolescents in the US.

"We are encouraged that the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine was highly effective at preventing COVID-19 and SARS-CoV-2 infection in adolescents," CEO Stephane Bancel said in a statement.

Bancel said the US pharmaceutical company filed for authorization with Canada, the European Medicines Agency and regulatory agencies around the world for use in the younger age population.

Moderna announced last month that its two-dose vaccine is 100% effective in teens aged 12-17.

More than 372 million doses have been distributed in the US with almost 305 million administered as of early Wednesday. So far, 141 million people, or 42.5% of the population, have received two doses, according to figures by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

An excess of 33.4 million cases have been recorded in the US since the start of the pandemic with almost 600,000 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University. Global cases stand at 174.5 million, while more than 3.7 million have lost their lives.