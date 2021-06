The European Union on Thursday denounced a Russian court ruling that branded "extremist" the political organisations of jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny and barred them from working.

"Yesterday's ruling by a Moscow Court to label Mr Alexei Navalny's organisations as 'extremist groups' marks the most serious effort to date by the Russian Government to suppress the independent political opposition," EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said in a statement on behalf of the 27 member states, labelling it an "unfounded decision".