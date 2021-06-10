Building collapse in Indian city of Mumbai kills 11

At least 11 people were killed and many injured after a residential building collapsed late Wednesday in the country's financial capital Mumbai, officials said.

An update released early Thursday by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, the governing civic body of Mumbai, confirmed that 11 people have died in the incident.

"Rescue work is being carried out by the fire brigade," it said on Twitter

Earlier Thursday, it said a portion of a residential building collapsed, injuring 17 people.

Mumbai witnessed heavy monsoon rains Wednesday, disrupting daily life and flooding many roads.

According to the India Meteorological Department, Mumbai recorded 222.2 millimeters of rain in a span of 12 hours on Wednesday.