5 irregular migrants held in northwestern Turkey

At least five irregular migrants were held in northwestern Turkish province.

Provincial gendarmerie teams acting on a tip held the irregular immigrants of Iraqi nationality near the Derekoy border crossing in Kirklareli province which borders Bulgaria.

They claimed that Bulgarian police assaulted them after they attempted to cross the border, and left them on the Turkish side of the crossing.

After routine medical checks, the asylum seekers were transferred to the Pehlivankoy repatriation center.

Turkey has been a main route for irregular migrants trying to cross to Europe, especially since the beginning of the Syrian civil war in 2011.