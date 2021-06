At least 12 people died in a military plane crash near Myanmar's second-biggest city of Mandalay on Thursday, the city's fire department said.

The plane crashed near Anisakan village in the town of Pyin Oo Lwin and 16 people were on board, The Irrawaddy news portal quoted the Mandalay Fire Services Department as saying. Further details are awaited.

The Southeast Asian nation has been in turmoil since a military coup ousted the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi on Feb. 1.