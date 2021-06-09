Central African Republic accuses French national of spying and conspiracy

Prosecutors in the Central African Republic (CAR) on Wednesday accused a French national of espionage, conspiracy and harming state security, in a case that has sparked tension with CAR's former colonial power.

Juan Remy Quignolot, who was arrested in the capital Bangui on May 10, "has been placed in custody" pending an inquiry by an investigating magistrate, said public prosecutor Eric Didier Tambo.

"The accusations are of espionage, illegal possession of military and hunting weapons, criminal association, harming domestic state security and conspiracy," said Tambo.

He made no reference to any country or organisation for whom Quignolot allegedly worked.

At the time of his arrest, the CAR accused Quignolot of possessing a "huge quantity of combat weapons" and as passing himself off as a journalist.

Photos circulating on social media showed him with his hands bound in front of a large arsenal of weapons.

Two days later, France lashed the arrest and the pictures as "clear manipulation."

It said "disinformation networks" were being used, "connected to promoting well identified interests who are used to targeting France's presence and actions" in the CAR.

On Monday, French suspended budgetary aid and military cooperation with the CAR, accusing its government of being "complicit" in a Russian-backed anti-French disinformation campaign, a source in the defence ministry in Paris told AFP.

France has long played a key role in the CAR since the landlocked, mineral-rich country gained independence in 1960.

It intervened militarily to help still a bloody conflict that erupted along sectarian lines after the then president, Francois Bozize, was toppled by predominantly Muslim rebels in 2013.

The mission, Operation Sangaris, ended in 2016 following elections.

But in past months, friction has grown over the growing Russian presence in the poor, chronically unstable country.

In 2018, Russia sent weapons and a large contingent of "instructors" to train the CAR's armed forces.

Last December, Moscow, as well as Rwanda, sent military personnel to help shore up the President Faustin Archange Touadera, facing a threat by armed groups who control most of the country.



