UK police arrest 2 teenagers in Wolverhampton over Islamophobic attack on Muslim family

Two teenagers were arrested in Wolverhampton, England after reports of an Islamophobic and racial attack on a Muslim family emerged last weekend, according to police.

"We have arrested two teenagers tonight (Monday) following reports of a racial attack on a family at a park on Park Road West, Wolverhampton on Saturday evening," West Midland Police said in a statement.

"We understand this incident has caused concern within the community and we want to reassure everyone that we take such matters extremely seriously," it said.



The arrests came after a video showing two teenagers verbally and physically attacking and threatening the members of a Muslim family in a park went viral on social media since the weekend.

One of the teenagers was seen to have shouted threats of stabbing them.

"I will stab you myself," he was heard as saying.

"As a result of our enquiries two boys, aged 15 and 17, were arrested at around 9.30pm this evening from an address in Wolverhampton on suspicion of a racially aggravated assault," police said.



Police also said they are "aware of a video of the incident circulating on social media" and asked people "not continue to share this, as it may cause further upset to the family involved."

Islamophobic incidents across the UK have skyrocketed since the 2016 Brexit referendum and terror attacks in London and Manchester in 2017.

According to research by Tell Mama, a group recording hate crime in the UK, Muslim women endure the highest levels of Islamophobic hatred and make up the majority of victims, while most known perpetrators are white men.