Two arrested after French President Macron slapped during crowd walkabout

Two people were arrested after French President Emmanuel Macron was slapped by a man during a walkabout session with a crowd in the Drome region in southeastern France, BFM TV and RMC radio reported on Tuesday.

BFM TV and RMC published a video clip, circulating on Twitter, which shows a man in a green T-Shirt, with glasses and a face mask shout out "Down with Macronia" ("A Bas La Macronie") and then deliver a slap to Macron's face.

Macron's security entourage quickly intervened to pull the man to the ground and move Macron away from him. Macron's entourage confirmed that a man had attempted to slap Macron. (Reporting by Dominique Vidalon, Michel Rose, Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Christian Lowe)