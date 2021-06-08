Pakistan records lowest daily number of new COVID cases since March

Pakistan registered 1,383 new infections Tuesday, its lowest single-day tally since March following a downward trend in the ongoing third wave of the pandemic, according to the Health Ministry.

The country also reported 53 new fatalities from the virus, taking the death toll to 21,376.

On March 8, the South Asian country recorded 1,353 infections.

The country's overall caseload has reached 935,013, with 867,447 recoveries. The total number of active virus cases in the country is 46,190.

On Monday, the National Command and Operation Center, a state-run agency that oversees the country's anti-virus strategy, announced relaxations in current restrictions, allowing schools, restaurants, beaches and hair salons to reopen.

All markets and shops can also remain open until 8.00 p.m (1500GMT).

More than 9.4 million people have been vaccinated so far in the country, according to the Health Ministry.







