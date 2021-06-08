Afghanistan faces shortage of COVID-19 jabs, stops vaccination

Due to lack of coronavirus vaccines, the Afghan government on Tuesday stopped administration of the jabs until new shipments arrive amid surging COVID-19 cases and deaths.

As per the country's Health Ministry, vaccination would resume "soon". "Extended gap between the first and second doses does not eliminate the immunity", it said in a bid to quell mounting concerns.

A shipment of at least 700,000 doses of vaccine donated to Afghanistan by China would reach Kabul on Thursday, said Afghanistan's ambassador to Beijing, Javed Qaim, in a social media post.

Meanwhile, closure of all academic institutions in Afghanistan got extended for two more weeks as new infections and corresponding deaths continue to surge.

All public officials of the vulnerable age and health conditions across Afghanistan were asked to take two-week off this week.

Afghanistan recorded the highest single day infections of 1,724 and 54 deaths on Tuesday, taking the total cases to 84,050 and deaths to 3,305.

In February, Afghanistan began the rollout of the Indian-made COVID-19 vaccine as it called for more international support to vaccinate at least 20% of its estimated 38 million people this year, and 60% by the end of 2022.