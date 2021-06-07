4 dead after Muslim family run down by vehicle in Canada

A 20-year-old man was arrested near the scene.

The police had not yet called it a hate crime, but the National Council of Canadian Muslims said it was a "horrific car attack" and demanded action on "a terrorist attack on Canadian soil."

The dead include three adults and one teenager, while the boy suffered serious but not life-threatening injuries and remains in hospital.

The incident occurred about 8:30 p.m. local time in London, Ontario, southwest of Toronto.

"There is evidence that this was a planned, premeditated act and that the family was targeted because of their Muslim faith," said Detective-Inspector Paul Waight at the briefing.

A resident who was on the way to get gas described a scene of chaos.

"It was just chaos, and there were people everywhere running, and citizens just trying to direct emergency vehicles where to go. There was pointing and screaming, and arms waving. It was just absolutely like something that you never want to see," Paige Martin told the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation (CBC).

"This is a terrorist attack on Canadian soil, and should be treated as such. We call on the government to prosecute the attacker to the fullest extent of the law, including considering terrorist charges," said Mustafa Farooq, CEO of NCCM. "Muslims in Canada have become all too familiar with the violence of Islamophobia…."

The suspect was held overnight and was scheduled to appear in court later Monday.

"I am still in shock. My aunt, her husband, her mother-in-law and her daughter. All dead. And her little son has to process all of this after his injuries. #ldnont," tweeted a relative of the family members.