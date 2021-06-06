Turkish foreign minister to embark on 2-day visit to France Sunday

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu is set to pay a two-day visit to France starting on Sunday, according to an official statement.

Çavuşoğlu will meet his French counterpart Jean-Yves Le Drian, the statement by the Turkish Foreign Ministry said on Sunday.

The bilateral relations between Turkey and France as well as Turkey-EU relations will be discussed during the meeting.

The duo will exchange views on current regional issues and international developments.

Çavuşoğlu is due in France on Le Drian's invitation, it added.