Pakistan to ease COVID-19 measures as cases decline

Pakistan on Sunday announced that it would start easing lockdown restrictions following a decline in coronavirus cases across the country.

Schools, universities, restaurants, and beaches will be allowed to reopen in the southern Sindh and northeastern Punjab provinces as of Monday, in addition to extended working hours, the provincial governments announced.

In Sindh, the epicenter of the ongoing third wave of the pandemic, educational institutions will reopen for grade nine and above only, whereas businesses will be open until 8 p.m. [1500GMT ] instead of the previous 6 p.m. [1300GMT] across the country.

However, according to the government, vaccination has been declared mandatory for traders and their staff.

Restaurants will be allowed for outdoor dining only.

The government also allowed hair salons to reopen with "safety precautions."

The South Asian country has recorded a downward trend in its third wave of coronavirus, with slightly over 1,600 infections and 76 deaths on Sunday.

The country's national tally stands at 932,140 with 21,265 deaths. The total number of active cases in the country are 47,740, with 863,111 recoveries.

So far, out of its total population of 207 million, the country has inoculated nearly 9 million people.

The government plans to inoculate 70 million people by the end of the year.