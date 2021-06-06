Israeli police leave 10 Palestinian protesters injured in East Jerusalem

The Israeli forces on Sunday injured at least 10 people that took part in a protest in support of Palestinian activists in occupied East Jerusalem.

Palestinians staged the protest outside an Israeli police station on Salah al-Din Street to support the detained activists.

The Palestine Red Crescent Society said in a statement that the Israeli police used rubber bullets and stun grenades against the protestors.

It said four Palestinians were injured by rubber bullets and another six, including two children and a first-aid professional, by stun grenades. One of the injured was hospitalized, it added.

In April, an Israeli court ruled to evict eight Palestinian families from their homes in the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood in favor of settlement groups, triggering tension across the Palestinian territories.

Israeli authorities, however, postponed giving a final decision on the eviction orders until December under Palestinian mass protests, including 11 days of fighting between Israel and Palestinian resistance groups in Gaza, and international pressure.

PALESTINIAN YOUTH HEAVILY INJURED IN WEST BANK

Meanwhile, Israeli police heavily injured a young Palestinian protesting against illegal Jewish settlement in Ramallah city in the occupied West Bank, with a live round.

Palestine's Health Ministry said the Palestinian sustained injury to the head and was hospitalized.

Israeli attacks in Gaza and the West Bank killed at least 289 people, including women and children, and left behind a trail of destruction. Health centers and media offices, as well as schools, were among the structures targeted.



