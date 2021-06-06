Iraq intercepts 2 drones targeting base housing US troops

Iraqi air defenses intercepted and destroyed two drones in the western Anbar province, according to the country's defense ministry on Sunday.

A ministry statement said that the drone attack targeted the Ain Al-Asad Air Base in Anbar.

No group has yet claimed responsibility for the attack.

Ain Al-Asad base is located in Al-Baghdadi district, 90 km west of Ramadi, the capital of Anbar province. It is the largest military base for US forces in Iraq and was visited by former President Donald Trump on Dec. 26, 2018.

Over the past months, military bases housing US forces in Iraq have been targeted with missile attacks and Washington has often accused armed factions loyal to Iran of being responsible.

Currently, there are around 3,000 troops, including 2,500 US forces, fighting in the anti-Daesh/ISIS coalition.